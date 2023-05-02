Software Tester (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly meticulous & passionate Software Tester with strong problem-solving ability is urgently sought by a fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Marketing Agency. Your role will entail meeting with system users to understand the scope of projects, writing and executing test scripts, assessing code while testing in different environments including web and mobile. The ideal candidate will require a Diploma in Software/IT or Engineering, have 2-3 years suitable work experience with strong operational skills to work towards tight deadlines and strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to liaise with a variety of stakeholders.

DUTIES:

Meet with system users to understand the scope of projects.

Work with Software Developers and Project Support teams.

Identify business requirements.

Plan projects.

Monitor applications and software systems.

Carry out Stress Testing, Performance Testing, Functional Testing and Scalability Testing.

Write and execute test scripts.

Run manual and automated tests.

Test in different environments including web and mobile.

Write bug reports.

Assess code.

Review documentation.

Work towards departmental and project deadlines.

Provide quality assurance.

Provide objective feedback to Software Development Project teams.

Troubleshoot and problem solve.

Design tests to mitigate risk.

Present findings to Software Development and Business User teams.

Work on multiple projects at one time.

Document analysis.

Communicate findings to technical and non-technical colleagues.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Diploma in Software, IT, or Engineering.

2-3 Years relevant work experience.

Strong verbal and written communication skills with the ability to liaise with a variety of stakeholders.

Problem-solving skills.

The ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Competent technical skills.

Able to work in a team and individually.

Organisational skills with the capability of working towards tight deadlines.

A passion for working with technology.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

