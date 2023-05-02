Systems Analysts – MO BI & Cloud Specialist – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Description:

We are looking for a talented Systems Analyst to support with Application Ownership; as well as BI and DataPlatform supporting topics within the ITO/CS CoC Shopfloor space.

Education and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.

Minimum of 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing, or

At least 6 months of participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme

General Azure/AWS knowledge

Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory

& expertise mandatory Data Engineering Knowledge advantageous

The Job Requirements

Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects

Works as Project Lead for BI projects

Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirements

based on business requirements Tune data loads and BI applications for efficient performance.

for efficient performance. Extract, transform, and load data from multiple data sources into the BI application

from multiple data sources into the BI application Use of Databricks /Python to analyze big data use cases

to analyze big data use cases Development and documentation of BI concepts

Participation and possible coordination across BI projects

Scrum management and general requirement management

Ticket and task prioritisation

Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope

Requirement gathering, analysis and advising

Strong Project Management skills

Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration

Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions

Responsible for documentation

Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

Liaise directly with various Automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Desired Skills:

AWS

Azure Databricks

ETL (Extract

Transform and Load)

Leadership

Microsoft Azure

Power BI

Python

