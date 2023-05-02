Systems Analysts – MO BI & Cloud Specialist – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Description:
We are looking for a talented Systems Analyst to support with Application Ownership; as well as BI and DataPlatform supporting topics within the ITO/CS CoC Shopfloor space.
Education and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing, or
- At least 6 months of participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme
- General Azure/AWS knowledge
- Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory
- Data Engineering Knowledge advantageous
The Job Requirements
- Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects
- Works as Project Lead for BI projects
- Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirements
- Tune data loads and BI applications for efficient performance.
- Extract, transform, and load data from multiple data sources into the BI application
- Use of Databricks /Python to analyze big data use cases
- Development and documentation of BI concepts
- Participation and possible coordination across BI projects
- Scrum management and general requirement management
- Ticket and task prioritisation
- Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope
- Requirement gathering, analysis and advising
- Strong Project Management skills
- Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration
- Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions
- Responsible for documentation
- Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills
- Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
- Willingness to work a 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
Outputs
- Liaise directly with various Automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
- Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing
- Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
- Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
- Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
- Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
- Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
- Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
- Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
- Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
- Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
- Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Azure Databricks
- ETL (Extract
- Transform and Load)
- Leadership
- Microsoft Azure
- Power BI
- Python