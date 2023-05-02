Systems Analysts – MO BI & Cloud Specialist – Remote

May 2, 2023

Description:

We are looking for a talented Systems Analyst to support with Application Ownership; as well as BI and DataPlatform supporting topics within the ITO/CS CoC Shopfloor space.

Education and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in IT/Manufacturing, or
  • At least 6 months of participation in an IT Graduate Development Programme
  • General Azure/AWS knowledge
  • Power BI & QLik expertise mandatory
  • Data Engineering Knowledge advantageous

The Job Requirements

  • Contributes to System architecture regarding infrastructure and operations aspects
  • Works as Project Lead for BI projects
  • Development of BI applications using Qlik Sense and PowerBI based on business requirements
  • Tune data loads and BI applications for efficient performance.
  • Extract, transform, and load data from multiple data sources into the BI application
  • Use of Databricks /Python to analyze big data use cases
  • Development and documentation of BI concepts
  • Participation and possible coordination across BI projects
  • Scrum management and general requirement management
  • Ticket and task prioritisation
  • Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope
  • Requirement gathering, analysis and advising
  • Strong Project Management skills
  • Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration
  • Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions
  • Responsible for documentation
  • Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills
  • Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
  • Willingness to work a 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs

  • Liaise directly with various Automotive manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support
  • Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing
  • Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation
  • Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience
  • Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work
  • Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process
  • Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
  • Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently
  • Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations
  • Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning
  • Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
  • Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts
  • Manage ideas from design stage through implementation
  • Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business
  • Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Azure Databricks
  • ETL (Extract
  • Transform and Load)
  • Leadership
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Power BI
  • Python

