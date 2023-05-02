Web Application Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

We are looking for a Web Application Developer that has mastered the development life cycle and has some experience in developing database and business applications. Please see the below list of skills and qualities needed for this job:

Skilled in JavaScript, HTML, CSS and Perl (or other backend language). You’ll be using Perl in the backend, but it is not as scary as it sounds. We use a framework that is easy to understand and adopt if you have solid coding/developing skills.

Skilled in SQL: query and update data, create tables and understand indexes.

A basic understanding of accounting (General Ledger, Debits & Credits, Accounts, Trial Balance, etc) will be beneficial.

Ethical, trustworthy, passionate, energetic, self-driven and willing to grow.

A team player who collaborates with colleagues and customers.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

HTML5

CSS3

Perl

SQL

Basic Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

We are a dynamic company based in Pretoria (Menlyn) that provide ERP, CRM & BPM solutions to South African companies. More here: [URL Removed]

