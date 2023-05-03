Agile Master

Agile Masters…..we have a great venture that awaits you within the Digital Vehicle File feature team at one of the leaders in the Automotive space.

Location : Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Duties and responsibilities:

At least 3-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams

At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential

Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle

Good understanding of DevOps and DevOps processes

Focus on continues improvements for the team, but pragmatic about the process.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

AGILE

Scum

Safe

DevOps Industry

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

