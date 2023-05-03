Agile Master – Gauteng Menlyn

Agile Masters…..we have a great venture that awaits you within the Digital Vehicle File feature team at one of the leaders in the Automotive space.
Location : Gauteng
Work Model: Hybrid
Duties and responsibilities:
- At least 3-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams
- At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential
- Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle
- Good understanding of DevOps and DevOps processes
- Focus on continues improvements for the team, but pragmatic about the process.
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- AGILE
- Scum
- Safe
- DevOps Industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years