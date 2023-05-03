Agile Master – Gauteng Menlyn

May 3, 2023

Agile Masters…..we have a great venture that awaits you within the Digital Vehicle File feature team at one of the leaders in the Automotive space.

Location : Gauteng

Work Model: Hybrid

Duties and responsibilities:

  • At least 3-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams
  • At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential
  • Good experience with bespoke software development, and software lifecycle
  • Good understanding of DevOps and DevOps processes
  • Focus on continues improvements for the team, but pragmatic about the process.

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • AGILE
  • Scum
  • Safe
  • DevOps Industry

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

