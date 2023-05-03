Analyst Programmer

May 3, 2023

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field is preferable
  • Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred.
  • 5 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET
  • Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit.
  • Solid experience in mutli-tenant environments and large scale data
  • Good skills in relational database queries
  • Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)
  • Beneficial Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)
  • Experience in Git source control beneficial
  • Experience in working in an agile development environment.

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner
  • Develop high quality software to the approval of the QA Manager
  • Participate actively in the scrum process
  • Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product
  • Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis
  • Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft C# .NET
  • NUnit/xUnit.
  • large scale data
  • Object Oriented design

