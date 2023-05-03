Analyst Programmer – Western Cape Oakdale

Minimum Requirements
- Relevant bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering or relevant experience in related field is preferable
- Matric, Relevant Tertiary Qualification preferred.
- 5 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET
- Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit.
- Solid experience in mutli-tenant environments and large scale data
- Good skills in relational database queries
- Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)
- Beneficial Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)
- Experience in Git source control beneficial
- Experience in working in an agile development environment.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner
- Develop high quality software to the approval of the QA Manager
- Participate actively in the scrum process
- Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product
- Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis
- Provide mentorship and coaching to other team members
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft C# .NET
- NUnit/xUnit.
- large scale data
- Object Oriented design