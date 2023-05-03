Application Portfolio Manager: Business Intelligence & Integration – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is looking to recruit a permanent Applications Portfolio Manager, within the Business Intelligence and Integration solutions area, which forms part of the IT department based at our Head Office in Woodstock, Cape Town.

Job Purpose:

Ensure that business strategy is enabled, shaped and supported through the delivery of robust, cost conscious and architecturally sound IT solutions; whilst delivering best-in customer experience and service.

Job Objectives

• Ensure and drive alignment and delivery of IT enablement of Business strategy

• Pro-actively manage key business stakeholders

• Act as a liaison between the technical and business teams

• Responsible for assessing the quality of change requests that are logged by business champions

• Assists the business to identify processes, problems, opportunities and/or needs and work with IT to define solution characteristics

• Investigate business problems and issues across applications and functionality to determine the most effective resolution and document in the form of a business case

• Adhere to relevant governance processes such as the Project Management LifeCycle, the Systems Development LifeCycle and associated practices.

• Document all analysis work according to architectural standards, including all components of the business case and associated solution diagrams, such as context diagrams and process models

• Assist project managers with scoping and business processes

• Identify and communicate impacts, risks and issues timeously

• Manage financials within budget (Opex and Capex)

• Create conducive delivery environment for a high performing team

• Accountable for capacity management in application area

• Accountable for the Management of SLA performance of software vendors and 3rd party service providers to ensure that promises to the business are met.

• Ensure service and support SLA’s are met for line of business

• Stay abreast of relevant application systems and technologies, and work with the Application Portfolio Managers, Data Architect, Technical team leads and Enterprise Architecture to influence business thinking with respect to potential business solutions and benefits.

Minimum requirements

Job related knowledge, skills & experience

• 5-10 years senior IT management experience

• 5 years’ enterprise architecture management experience

• 5 years’ experience managing BI and Integration teams, including ETL and Data Streaming technologies.

• 5 years data management experience

• 2+ years retail experience

• IT systems and solutions experience

• Extensive experience dealing with 3rd party services

• Data Architecture experience

• Master Data Management (MDM) implementation experience

• DevOps experience

• IT Application development experience

• SOA experience

• Project delivery / Management experience

• Policy and procedure crafting – Negotiation and prioritisation experience

Education

• BCom or 3yr IT Diploma

• Preferred to have BI, MDM, Integration certifications.

Competencies

• Deciding and Initiating Action

• Persuading and Influencing

• Working with People

• Persuading and Influencing

• Formulating Strategies and Concepts

• Delivering Results & Meeting Customer Expectations

• Working with People

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

Data Architecture

Data Management

DevOps

Enterprise Architecture

IT Management

IT Solutions

About The Employer:

.As a leader in the healthcare market, the company is committed to increasing access to affordable primary healthcare for all South Africans through its retail pharmacy, pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution [URL Removed] nearly 55 years ago in 1968, the company is the country’s leading health, beauty and wellness retailer and the largest retail pharmacy chain, with an expanding network of over 850 stores and 670 pharmacies supported by a growing omni channel presence. UPD is the country’s leading full-range pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributer, providing the distribution capability for the group’s healthcare [URL Removed] on the JSE since 1996, the company sustained financial performance and growth in shareholder value has seen the group included in the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index for the past six years. We care about and contribute to the wellbeing of people, the environment and communities. We are passionate about leading innovation within the unique attributes of our Group. Our focus on a clear vision and growth strategy provides our people with unlimited opportunities. Our Group’s talent strategy is to employ customer-centric people with a confident, ‘can do’ attitude, who are committed and [URL Removed] strategy is underpinned by our employees and our Group values:? We are truly passionate about our customers.? We believe in integrity, honesty and openness.? We cultivate understanding through respect and dialogue.? We are disciplined in our approach.? We deliver on our goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position