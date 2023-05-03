Business Analyst and Project Manager

May 3, 2023

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
  • Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings to relevant Governance Forums.
  • Effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
  • Performing requirements analysis.
  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
  • Documenting and communicating the results of analysis and design efforts.
  • Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position