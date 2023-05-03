Business Analyst and Project Manager – Western Cape Century City

- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.
- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings to relevant Governance Forums.
- Effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.
- Performing requirements analysis.
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements.
- Documenting and communicating the results of analysis and design efforts.
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years