Calypso Analyst Developer (Financial Services)
Location: Pretoria, Gauteng
A leading financial services concern has a brilliant opportunity available for a qualified Calypso Analyst Developer.
Position Overview:
There is a current opportunity available for a Calypso Analyst Developer within the Business Solutions and Technology Department of a blue-chip financial services concern.
The main purpose of this position is to work closely with a team of developers to design/architect, develop, maintain, and support information technology (IT) solutions (Calypso and other in-house-developed solutions) to meet the business needs of the Group.
To be considered for this position, candidates must have:
- A Bachelor’s degree in IT or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification.
- A Java certification.
- 3 to 5 years’ experience in Calypso (including solid experience in the use and application of version 14 or a later version) and Calypso-specific development and operations, including:
- Knowledge of the Calypso architecture and deployment.
- Custom enhancements.
- System settings.
- General Calypso maintenance – monitoring of logs, performance metrics, stop and start the application and deployment of changes.
- Workflow configuration, accounting, scheduled tasks, end-of-day.
- Booking of trades.
- Confirmation and settlement.
- 5 to 7 years’ experience in:
- IT development at an analyst level.
- Programming and design in a Java JEE/J2EE environment.
- Programming and design of Oracle databases; and
- JBoss Application Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading financial services concern
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Performance Bonus
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance