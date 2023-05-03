Data Analyst

Our client in the Mining sector is on the lookout for a Data Analyst to join their team in Rustenburg.

As a Data Analyst, you’ll work closely with the business to analyse data. You’ll be responsible for using Microsoft Excel and SQL (the company’s database) to manipulate the data in order to identify trends or patterns. You will also build dashboards so that senior management can easily access information regarding their key metrics at any given time of day.

Requirements

Analyze and interpret data to produce meaningful results

Develop and Maintain data analysis reports per user requirements using large datasets in Excel

Simplify and automate existing reports

Design and set up SQL database solutions for data storage and integration across functional departments

Quality assurance on live data sets

Develop dashboard reporting in Power BI or equivalent

Understand and apply database structuring and architecture

Supports analysis of large data sets and proposes the design, management, and implementation of new analytics systems

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field required

5 years of experience in data analysis and/or software development required

Previous project management, programming and/or data modeling experience preferred

Strong Excel skills for building, maintaining, and automating reports (essential)

Experience in using Excel for advanced graphs and infographics (essential)

Experience in PowerBI would be advantageous

Experience with setting up and maintaining databases would be advantageous

Scripting experience would be advantageous

Exposure to mining-related data/reporting systems would be advantageous

Matric, Math, and Science

BSc or IT degree highly recommended

SQL Database administrator or similar experience

SQL Database Design

Advanced experience in Excel and Word

Experience in Power BI and/or Python is highly recommended

VBA scripting is highly recommended

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

SQL

power bi

python

