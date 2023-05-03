Data Analyst – North West Rustenburg

Our client in the Mining sector is on the lookout for a Data Analyst to join their team in Rustenburg.
Interested? Read on!
As a Data Analyst, you’ll work closely with the business to analyse data. You’ll be responsible for using Microsoft Excel and SQL (the company’s database) to manipulate the data in order to identify trends or patterns. You will also build dashboards so that senior management can easily access information regarding their key metrics at any given time of day.
Requirements
- Analyze and interpret data to produce meaningful results
- Develop and Maintain data analysis reports per user requirements using large datasets in Excel
- Simplify and automate existing reports
- Design and set up SQL database solutions for data storage and integration across functional departments
- Quality assurance on live data sets
- Develop dashboard reporting in Power BI or equivalent
- Understand and apply database structuring and architecture
- Supports analysis of large data sets and proposes the design, management, and implementation of new analytics systems
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field required
- 5 years of experience in data analysis and/or software development required
- Previous project management, programming and/or data modeling experience preferred
- Strong Excel skills for building, maintaining, and automating reports (essential)
- Experience in using Excel for advanced graphs and infographics (essential)
- Experience in PowerBI would be advantageous
- Experience with setting up and maintaining databases would be advantageous
- Scripting experience would be advantageous
- Exposure to mining-related data/reporting systems would be advantageous
- Matric, Math, and Science
- BSc or IT degree highly recommended
- SQL Database administrator or similar experience
- SQL Database Design
- Advanced experience in Excel and Word
- Experience in Power BI and/or Python is highly recommended
- VBA scripting is highly recommended
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- power bi
- python