Data Engineer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Citrusdal

Our client Noda Tech a startup software technology company in the agri industry, based in Citrusdal, is seeking a highly motivated Data Engineer to join their team.

The Data Engineer will be responsible for managing data infrastructure and creating data-driven solutions to support business objectives. Use data science tools to solve problems and drive decision making, build ETL pipelines, and ensure data quality and integrity. Collaborate with Engineers and business stakeholders to understand project goals, interpret users’ intent, and use rich visuals to draw out insights.

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

1-2 years of experience in designing and implementing data solutions, ETL pipelines, and data warehouses

Relevant tertiary degree in Computer Science or similar

Proven experience using data science tools such as Python, R and SQL

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to interpret complex data and draw out insights

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate with cross functional teams

Attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality work

Experience working in an agile development environment is a plus

Duties and Responsibilities:

Use appropriate data science tools to solve problems and drive decision-making

Manage relationships with a variety of stakeholders to support the delivery of a project, ensuring that project goals and objectives are met

Collaborate with engineers and business stakeholders to understand project goals and interpret users’ intent

Build ETL pipelines to ensure efficient data processing and analysis

Translate data into informative reports and use rich visuals to draw out insights, supporting the business with making data-driven decisions

Ensure data quality and integrity, and optimize data pipelines to enable efficient data analysis and processing

Salary negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

Data Engineer

