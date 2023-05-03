Dell Technologies debuts new range of Latitude devices

By Pinnacle – In the aftermath of the pandemic, remote and hybrid work has become the new normal for organisations in every vertical. This has also seen vendors focus on creating devices that can cater to the needs of hybrid work.

For hybrid work to be enabled, manufacturers are incorporating features such as long battery life, portability, and enhanced performance into their offerings. Many devices are now equipped with powerful processors that can handle demanding tasks such as video editing and data analysis. They also feature higher-resolution screens to enable a better communication experience during video calls and presentations.

Collaboration is key

In addition, some vendors are integrating collaboration tools into their devices, meaning today’s laptops now come with high-quality webcams, speakers, and microphones to bring a seamless collaboration experience to remote teams. Some have even taken this a step further, and have introduced touchscreens, styluses, and convertible designs that enable users to take notes, draw diagrams, and other designs.

Connectivity too, has been given a boost, as this is critical for any hybrid situation. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 offer faster internet speeds and better device connectivity come as standard, and certain models even build LTE and 5G capabilities into their devices which enable users to remain connected even while they are on the move.

Security has also risen to the top of the ‘must-have’ list, as it is a major concern for remote workforces. PC makers are incorporating security features such as fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, encryption technologies and more to protect sensitive data.

Premium machines

To meet all these needs, Dell has unveiled a lineup of new Latitude devices aimed at enabling hybrid workforces and helping users work from anywhere.

Available soon from leading distributor Pinnacle, the Latitude 5340, 5440, and 5540 business laptops all feature Intel’s latest Raptor Lake processors, as well as two USB-C Thunderbolt4 ports (with Power Delivery and DisplayPort), two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports, and one HDMI 2.0 port.

Other features, including a headset jack, uSIM card tray, Contacted SmartCard reader, and a touch fingerprint reader in the power button, are optional. Moreover, the larger 5540 is also able to be configured with a touch FIPS fingerprint reader in the palm rest and includes a uSD 4.0 card reader.

Sustainability in mind

In terms of design, Dell claims the new Latitude range is inspired by the iconic design of its XPS line, yet is still aimed at business users, with it the Latitude 9440 is clean, smooth, and simplified. The sleek aluminium and graphite colour bring a sleek and premium look to the device. In addition, the thermal design to rear venting dual-fan systems brings a cool and quiet experience.

The Latitude 9440 is being touted as an ultra-premium, collaboration-friendly laptop made of aluminium and uses recycled materials to keep sustainability top of mind. It also boasts what Dell claims is the first “haptic collaboration” touchpad, that has built-in virtual buttons for microphone and camera on or off modes, as well as screen and chat functions. Finally, it features a new keyboard with wider keys that have no gaps and power-saving mini-LED backlighting for ease of use in all lighting conditions.

Packed with features

Small and light

In addition, the new Latitude 7340, 7440, and 7640 have screen sizes of 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch respectively, with the first model starting at just under a kilogram. All three devices now come with 16:10 ratio screens, 5MP webcams, quad speakers, 5G WWAN, and mini-LED keyboard backlighting.

Again, many parts of these devices are made from recycled or eco-friendly materials and also ship in recycled packaging that is itself, also recyclable. The 7340 and 7440 models will be available as both a two-in-one convertible and a laptop, while the Latitude 7640 is a laptop only.

Each machine employs the 13th Gen Intel Core processors (up to i7 vPro), Intel Iris Xe graphics, 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a single storage drive, and a SDD of up to 2TB. Battery options are the same across all three in the range, starting with 38Wh and going up to 57Wh.

Finally, the 13-inch Latitude 5340, 14-inch Latitude 5440, and 15.6-inch Latitude 5540 again all use 13th-generation Intel Core U- or P-series processors with vPro. Each one in this range includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and comes with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G WWAN. The ICT giant also redesigned the Latitude 5000’s click pad and has included FHD screens and webcams as standard in this range to facilitate remote work. The Latitude 5340 is also available as a two-in-one convertible.

All devices in the range represent Dell’s push for conservation and sustainability as they feature components made from recycled material.

For more information contact Dellquotes@pinnacle.co.za