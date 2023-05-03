Developer

May 3, 2023

  • To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
  • To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.

Minimum
Knowledge:

  • Must have knowledge of:
  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices
    Experience:
  • 3 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation (without qualification)
    OR
  • 7 years’ proven software development or relevant 3 year degree/diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Specific development technologies/language
    Ideal
    Knowledge:
  • Banking/Financial Services systems and environment
  • AWS?
    Experience:
  • High-volume industry exposure
  • Specific development technologies/language
  • Service-oriented architecture
  • Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).

Desired Skills:

  • java
  • soap
  • rest
  • C#
  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • Azure
  • .net

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

