Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- To design, develop, test, document and deploy, and support new and existing systems and software applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards.
- To translate requirements from the business or technical analyst into shippable code to produce high quality software solutions.
Minimum
Knowledge:
- Must have knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Experience:
- 3 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation (without qualification)
OR
- 7 years’ proven software development or relevant 3 year degree/diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development
- Specific development technologies/language
Ideal
Knowledge:
- Banking/Financial Services systems and environment
- AWS?
Experience:
- High-volume industry exposure
- Specific development technologies/language
- Service-oriented architecture
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).
Desired Skills:
- java
- soap
- rest
- C#
- AWS
- Cloud
- Azure
- .net
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years