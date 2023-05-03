DevOps Engineer

May 3, 2023

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.

A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.

Skills we require from you:

  • Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux and Database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, mySQL)
  • Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (e.g. GitHub Actions)
  • Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE
  • Infrastructure as Code: Terraform
  • Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
  • Monitoring and log Management: InfluxDB and Dynatrace
  • ITIL

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • Azure
  • Oracle
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

