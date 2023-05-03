DevOps Engineer

Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?

My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.

A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.

Skills we require from you:

Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux and Database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, mySQL)

Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (e.g. GitHub Actions)

Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE

Infrastructure as Code: Terraform

Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Monitoring and log Management: InfluxDB and Dynatrace

ITIL

Let’s get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

CI/CD

Azure

Oracle

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position