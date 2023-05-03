Are you a Devops GURU, who has experience as Devops Engineer?
My prestigious client seeks your skill set and expertise to join their team.
A team that is involved with pushing the boundaries when it comes to the IT industry, while utilizing cutting edge technology.
Skills we require from you:
- Operating Systems: Strong skills in Linux and Database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, mySQL)
- Languages: Scripting in Batch and Shell
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipeline Automation (e.g. GitHub Actions)
- Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE
- Infrastructure as Code: Terraform
- Security: Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
- Monitoring and log Management: InfluxDB and Dynatrace
- ITIL
Let’s get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- Azure
- Oracle
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years