Full-Stack Software Engineer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Vacancy available for a Full-Stack Software Engineer to join our client’s agile and industry-leading software engineering team.

The company’s platform (core product offering) is built on top of cutting-edge systems which include a federated K8s micro-service architecture and advanced web-based IDE technologies all of which are fuelled by our in-house libraries and extensive library of modular engines and frameworks.

Applicants should have experience deploying and managing modern tech stacks and be comfortable working in a highly versatile agile-based team.

A big part of working at our client involves owning projects, championing the adoption and integration of new technologies, and being flexible and adaptable as the product evolves.

Our client is looking for engineers who have skills in the following areas and concepts, and are especially interested in candidates who have experience crafting development tools / systems that are primarily consumed by other developers:

TypeScript

Node.js

Build systems

Pnpm / yarn

Generics

Monorepos

Modularity / extensibility within systems

Unit and E2E Testing

SQL (Postgres / MSSQL)

Software patterns such as factories, composition over inheritance, etc.

IPC / RPC concepts

Debugging / profiling

Git

Desired Skills:

TypeScript

Nodejs

Full stack

Node.js

ReactJS

Full Stack Development

WebSocket

Backend Development

About The Employer:

Team and Work Environment:

– Flexible working hours

– Output-driven: We favour people and output over process

– Iterative-based approach to software development: Ship and learn quickly

– In-person company events during the year (meetups, lunch, activities)

– Most engineers work on Mac or Linux.

