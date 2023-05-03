Java Developer (Senior)

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software. We are currently in search for a Senior Java Developer with a minimum of 5 years experience and previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience (advantageous)

Technical:

At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.

Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)

Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit

Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components

Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalization, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)

Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and DevOps an advantage.

Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, [URL Removed] Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite

Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.

Behavioral:

Logical and analytical thinking

Innovative problem solving

Excellent attention to detail

Work independently and in a team

Take initiative and responsibility for tasks

Punctual and courteous

Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly

Aptitude for learning, remain teachable

Disciplined about time management

Desired Skills:

Java

Payroll Systems

SQL

HR

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

