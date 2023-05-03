Java Developer (Senior)

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software. We are currently in search for a Senior Java Developer with a minimum of 5 years experience and previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience (advantageous)
Technical:
- At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
- Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
- Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
- Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
- Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalization, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)
- Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and DevOps an advantage.
- Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, [URL Removed] Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
- Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.
Behavioral:
- Logical and analytical thinking
- Innovative problem solving
- Excellent attention to detail
- Work independently and in a team
- Take initiative and responsibility for tasks
- Punctual and courteous
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly
- Aptitude for learning, remain teachable
- Disciplined about time management
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Payroll Systems
- SQL
- HR
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid