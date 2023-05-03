Java Developer (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

May 3, 2023

Professional services as a full stack developer – developing robust and error free software. We are currently in search for a Senior Java Developer with a minimum of 5 years experience and previous HR / Payroll / Time & Attendance experience (advantageous)
Technical:

  • At least 5 years’ experience writing Java web applications.
  • Excellent knowledge and experience with Java 8 (AdoptOpenJDK)
  • Good knowledge of Maven, IntelliJ, Spring Boot, Spring security framework, JUnit
  • Working knowledge of Bootstrap 4, Vuejs, Buefy / Bulma, Nodejs, Sass and Vuejs components
  • Good database knowledge, specifically Sybase, SQL, designing relational databases, normalization, indexing. (PostgreSQL, Sybase SQL Anywhere preferred)
  • Experience with Docker, Kubernetes, and DevOps an advantage.
  • Knowledge of REST APIs, Controllers/Endpoints, Sybase JConn4 JDBC Driver, Commons-fileupload, Commons-collections, Gson, Ical4j, Jasper reports, [URL Removed] Sqlite-jdbc / SQLite
  • Domain knowledge of HR, Payroll and T&A are an advantage.

Behavioral:

  • Logical and analytical thinking
  • Innovative problem solving
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Work independently and in a team
  • Take initiative and responsibility for tasks
  • Punctual and courteous
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly
  • Aptitude for learning, remain teachable
  • Disciplined about time management

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Payroll Systems
  • SQL
  • HR

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

