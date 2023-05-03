JavaScript Developer

May 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a JavaScript/Web Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
  • Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
  • Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Languages and related:
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • BitBucket

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position