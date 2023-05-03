JavaScript Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a JavaScript/Web Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.

Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Languages and related:

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

BitBucket

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

