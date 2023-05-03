JavaScript Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a JavaScript/Web Software Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
- Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
- Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Languages and related:
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years