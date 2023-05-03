Junior Project Manager (12-Month FTC) (Financial Services)

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

Position Overview:

An exciting new 12-month fixed term contract opportunity exists for a Junior Project Manager in the Currency Management Department at a leading financial services group.

The main purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Currency Project Management Office (CPMO) by leading, planning, organising, and controlling resources in accordance with the group’s approved project management methodology, and to deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget.

Key Responsibilities include:

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Produce project management

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables, and reports are timeously produced, approved, and maintained.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints, and changes.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers.

Establish and effectively manage a project team.

To be considered for this position, one must have:

A completed Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification (at NQF7 level).

A minimum of 2 to 5 years’ experience in Project Management.

Must have at least 2 – 5 years related project experience in a similar financial services

A relevant Project Management Certification is essential.

One must be available to start with immediate effect and be willing to commit to a 12-month FTC period.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

project management methodology

project scope and objectives

project risks

Project Management Certification

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

at a leading financial services group

