Mid Level Project Manager – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client, a Consulting Company, has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who will be responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and delivery teams. The candidate will be responsible for creating and embedding the necessary structure for effective project delivery, removing, blockers and ensuring delivery within agreed timeframes.

The main tasks of the project manager include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets and stakeholder liaison and ultimate responsibility for meeting project delivery dates with the level of quality required.

To be a successful Project Manager in our environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership and teamworking skills. You should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a deep curiosity and eventual competence around the system SDLC.

5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery

experience and knowledge of the following:

Flexcube

Retail Investment domain

Transfer Agency

Front-end development technologies and tools e.g.

HTML, CSS etc.

Database query languages e.g. SQL

Project Management

Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks

internally and with our outsourced IT service partner

Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle

(SDLC) including client implementation of the change

Project and BAU delivery tracking

Professional project updates to clients

Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline

Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year

Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners

Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery

Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery

Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting

internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand

Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating

strategies for project delivery optimization

Performance and Quality Management

Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades

Providing accurate and regular reports to management on

performance of project delivery

Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments

