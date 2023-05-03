Mid Level Project Manager – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client, a Consulting Company, has a Permanent vacancy for a Project Manager who will be responsible for the consistent, trustworthy delivery of all business and system changes and enhancements whilst maintaining strong relationships with clients and delivery teams. The candidate will be responsible for creating and embedding the necessary structure for effective project delivery, removing, blockers and ensuring delivery within agreed timeframes.
The main tasks of the project manager include managing projects, addressing reliability issues, tracking project metrics, managing budgets and stakeholder liaison and ultimate responsibility for meeting project delivery dates with the level of quality required.
To be a successful Project Manager in our environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership and teamworking skills. You should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a deep curiosity and eventual competence around the system SDLC.
5+ years BA / Scrum Master / Project Management / Delivery
experience and knowledge of the following:
Flexcube
Retail Investment domain
Transfer Agency
Front-end development technologies and tools e.g.
HTML, CSS etc.
Database query languages e.g. SQL
Project Management
Implementation and maintenance of effective delivery frameworks
internally and with our outsourced IT service partner
Managing the delivery through the Software Development Lifecycle
(SDLC) including client implementation of the change
Project and BAU delivery tracking
Professional project updates to clients
Managing client requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline
Ownership of the delivery of agreed priorities for the year
Responsible for delivery relationship with our outsourced IT service partners
Ensuring that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery
Developing a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery
Taking accountability for project delivery performance, meeting
internal and external client expectations, and driving future demand
Analyzing third-party as well as internal processes, and creating
strategies for project delivery optimization
Performance and Quality Management
Recommending methods of improvement and seeing that actions are implemented on time for project delivery upgrades
Providing accurate and regular reports to management on
performance of project delivery
Building strong relationships with teams and stakeholders to enable effective dialogue exchange between departments
Desired Skills:
- SDLC (Software development lifecycle)
- Flexcube
- Retail Investment domain
- Knowledge of Transfer Agency
- Front-end – HTML
- CSS
- SQL