Netsurit joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

Netsurit is now a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

MISA is a group of independent software vendors (ISVs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have partnered with Microsoft to provide integrated security solutions to customers. The association’s mission is to help customers strengthen their security posture by providing a comprehensive range of security solutions that integrate with Microsoft security products and services.

Netsurit joins MISA with a recently verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution, designed to provide specialized security services with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel. The Netsurit Security and Operations Centre (NSOC) provides 24/7/365 monitoring to detect cyber-attacks before they infiltrate customer IT systems.

As a member of MISA, Netsurit will leverage Microsoft’s expertise and resources to deliver best-in-class security solutions to its customers. Netsurit will have access to Microsoft’s cutting-edge security technologies, as well as advanced threat intelligence and security expertise. This will enable Netsurit to provide its customers with a comprehensive range of security solutions that are tailored to their unique needs and requirements.

Netsurit holds six advanced specialisations in Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Threat Protection, Information Protection and Governance, Identity and Access Management, Calling for Teams, and Cloud Security. These certifications demonstrate the company’s deep knowledge and experience in delivering world-class solutions that leverage Microsoft technologies to meet the unique needs and requirements of its customers.

Additionally, Netsurit holds four solution partner designations in the areas of Security, Modern Work, Infrastructure Azure, and Digital and App Innovation Azure. These designations are a testament to the company’s expertise in delivering end-to-end solutions that enable its customers to transform their businesses and achieve their strategic objectives.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association,” says Sharon-lee Bloem, professional services executive of Netsurit. “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class security solutions to help customers stay ahead of the competition and achieve long-term success. We believe that this partnership will enable us to leverage Microsoft’s expertise and resources to deliver innovative security solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

“Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association integrate their security solutions with Microsoft’s security technology to gain more signal, increase visibility and better protect against threats. By extending Microsoft’s security capabilities across the ecosystem, we help our shared customers to succeed,” explains Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association lead.