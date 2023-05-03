Network Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

This is a fantastic opportunity to join our MSS Security Operations Centre team as a Security Engineer specializing in Network Security. If you are passionate about Cyber Security and you love designing, building, and fixing network security solutions that deliver value we would love to hear from you.

Experience and Skills

5-10 Years Experience in Network Security

2-5 Years Experience in Designing and Implementing Firewalling Solutions

Advanced-to-Expert level knowledge and hands-on experience of Fortinet Firewalls

Mid-to-Advanced level knowledge and hands-on experience of Check Point Firewalls

Intermediate-to-Mid level knowledge and hands-on experience of any DDoS and WAF Technologies such as Cloudflare or Radware.

Intermediate-to-Mid level knowledge of any Network Security Orchestration tool such as Skybox, Tufin or AlgoSec

Intermediate-to-Mid level knowledge and experience of switching and routing.

Intermediate-to-Mid level knowledge and experience of migrating vendors.

Fortinet NSE3 required and must be willing to achieve NSE4+ certifications.

Check Point CCSA advantages and must be willing to achieve CCSA/ CCSE certifications.

Skybox, Tufin, AlgoSec, Radware or Cloudflare certifications advantages

Industry Certifications such as Network+, Security+, CCNA, CISSP, etc. advantages

Responsibilities:

Design, implement and maintain network security controls including Firewalls, DDoS and WAF.

Develop and maintain architecture and design documentation.

Perform configuration and policy reviews to ensure security controls are configured according to best practice.

Proactively monitor security controls and resolve any issues identified.

Mentor junior staff and support the internal training program.

Research and recommend security enhancements, improvements, and design changes.

Lead the resolution of critical and high priority incidents.

Support the escalation process and drive resolution.

Work with project management to plan projects.

Provide support to the pre-sales team on sales engagements.

Analyze and respond to incidents and requests raised on the Service Desk and ensure SLA adherence.

