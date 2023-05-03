Project Manager – Gauteng Fairland

- Lead the planning and implementation of projects.
- Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, and deliverables.
- Define project tasks and resource requirements.
- Develop full-scale project plans/schedules.
- Assemble and coordinate project staff.
- Manage project budget.
- Manage project resource allocation.
- Plan and schedule project timelines.
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
- Provide direction and support to project team.
- Ensure quality assurance adherence for the project.
- Monitor and accurately report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.
- Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solution
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years