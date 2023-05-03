Project Manager IT

May 3, 2023

  • Lead the planning and implementation of projects.
  • Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, and deliverables.
  • Define project tasks and resource requirements.
  • Develop full scale project plans/schedules.
  • Assemble and coordinate project staff.
  • Manage project budget.
  • Manage project resource allocation.
  • Plan and schedule project timelines.
  • Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
  • Provide direction and support to project team.
  • Ensure quality assurance adherence for the project.
  • Monitor and accurately report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.
  • Present reports defining project progress, problems, and solution

Desired Skills:

  • It Management
  • Managing Project Budgets
  • Project plan
  • Management methodology
  • PMI

