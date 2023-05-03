Senior Backend Software Engineer

Vacancy available for a Senior Backend Software Engineer to join our client’s agile and cutting-edge engineering team.

The company’s platform is built on-top of a highly scalable, highly available micro-service architecture, and our client is looking for experienced engineers that have strong skills in these areas.

Applicants should have extensive experience deploying and managing modern tech stacks and be comfortable working in a highly versatile Agile based team. A big part of working at our client involves owning projects, championing the adoption and integration of new technologies, and being flexible and adaptable as the product evolves.

Technologies and Skills Required:

TypeScript (Approximately 80% of stack is Node based)

Ruby (Nice to have)

Kubernetes (Essential) Need experience across the entire Kubernetes stack, Understanding of how all components work and fit together, Ability to architect, provision and manage workloads running on Kubernetes infrastructure

Docker

Kafka – Understanding of Kafka primitives (partitions, topics, producers, consumers)

MongoDB

Cloud computing – AWS & Azure

Networking experience (Essential) – VPC, Security groups, isolation and SSL

About The Employer:

Team and Work Environment:

– Office in Stellenbosch, South Africa

– Flexible working hours

– Output-driven: We favour people and output over process

– Iterative-based approach to software development: Ship and learn quickly

– In-person company events during the year (meetups, lunch, activities)

– Most engineers work on Mac or Linux.

