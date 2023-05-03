Senior Business Analyst

Purpose of the role:

The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects. The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Managing and doing part of development for client Upgrade Project

Managing, doing analysis and part of development of client Reconciliation Project

Maintaining client relations

Expanding company software reconciliations within client space – Finance Reconciliations/Accounting

Managing team and training new employees

Addressing production related queries/investigations

Maintaining reconciliations in production

Assisting the Finance Reporting Team

Analysis and requirements for reconciliation reports and testing

Report development SSRS

Basic Project Management

Characteristics:

Creative skills / using initiative.

Integrity and honesty.

Strong analytical and Excellent problem-solving skills.

Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.

Self-driven and motivated.

Hard-working.

Time and priority management.

Desired Skills:

Finance

Financial services experience (Bonus) –

Insurance (Bonus)

Accounting Backround

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Signature Business Solutions is an IT consulting company that provides software solutions to mostly financial companies.

Learn more/Apply for this position