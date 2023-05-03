Senior Business Analyst

Purpose of the role:
The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects. The Business Analyst will fill the role of being a vital link between the Data Management capacity and business objectives by supporting and ensuring the successful completion of analytical, building, testing and deployment.
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Managing and doing part of development for client Upgrade Project
- Managing, doing analysis and part of development of client Reconciliation Project
- Maintaining client relations
- Expanding company software reconciliations within client space – Finance Reconciliations/Accounting
- Managing team and training new employees
- Addressing production related queries/investigations
- Maintaining reconciliations in production
- Assisting the Finance Reporting Team
- Analysis and requirements for reconciliation reports and testing
- Report development SSRS
- Basic Project Management
Characteristics:
- Creative skills / using initiative.
- Integrity and honesty.
- Strong analytical and Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Able to work independently & also able to work as part of a team.
- Self-driven and motivated.
- Hard-working.
- Time and priority management.
Desired Skills:
- Finance
- Financial services experience (Bonus) –
- Insurance (Bonus)
- Accounting Backround
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Signature Business Solutions is an IT consulting company that provides software solutions to mostly financial companies.