Senior Full-stack Software Developer (CH864) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in retail software industry is looking for a Full-stack Software Developer to join their team.

Qualification and Experience

The candidate must have completed a minimum of a Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.

Must have an excellent command of English as written and spoken language.

A Minimum of 5+ years’ related experience is required.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

The candidate must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:

NET

C#

VB Scripting

Classic ASP

.Net

The following skills will be beneficial

SQL

HTML

CSS

JavaScript/jQuery

Working Conditions

The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office. The candidate will champion the development of a new payroll software product with the help and guidance from expert business and software developers.

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

