Senior Full-stack Software Developer (CH864)

Our client in retail software industry is looking for a Full-stack Software Developer to join their team.
Qualification and Experience
- The candidate must have completed a minimum of a Matric
- Relevant tertiary qualification would be advantageous.
- Must have an excellent command of English as written and spoken language.
- A Minimum of 5+ years’ related experience is required.
Knowledge, Skills & Abilities
The candidate must have proficient knowledge in the following areas:
- NET
- C#
- VB Scripting
- Classic ASP
- .Net
The following skills will be beneficial
- SQL
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript/jQuery
Working Conditions
The candidate will work-from-home with the option to be based in an open plan office. The candidate will champion the development of a new payroll software product with the help and guidance from expert business and software developers.
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- HTML
- Javascript
- Software Development
- SQL
- VB.NET