Senior Software Developer

May 3, 2023

Purpose:

This position is responsible for the analysis and design of software and databases in support
of various functional area’s needs throughout the company.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Software analysis and design specifications
  • Successful development of new software
  • Ensuring the integrity and audibility of all software development (new and upgrades)
  • Ensure correct development methodology is followed to maintain and improve current
    development standards
  • Any other tasks, duties or projects as assigned by Management from time to time.
  • To ensure that all activities within area of responsibility are performed in compliance
    with the company policies and procedures and legislation with specific emphasis on
    Health, Safety and Environment aspects.

Requirements:

  • A national higher diploma in IT or equivalent 3 year qualification
  • 8-10 years software development experience (web + desktop), preferably in a
    production environment
  • Microsoft development tools and databases
  • Microsoft SQL development and administration
  • General SYSPRO and WMS
  • Front End Skills – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery
  • Driven to keep developing their own skills.
  • Software Design Principles
  • Communicate solutions using any type of modeling language
  • Knowledge on web-based technologies : server, client and relational databases
  • Ability to work in a team as well as on their own

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

  • Bootstrap
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • Software Development

About The Employer:

Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their highly skilled team in Kariega (Uitenhage)

Learn more/Apply for this position