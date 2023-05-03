Senior Software Developer – Eastern Cape Kenton-on-Sea

Purpose:
This position is responsible for the analysis and design of software and databases in support
of various functional area’s needs throughout the company.
Key Performance Areas:
- Software analysis and design specifications
- Successful development of new software
- Ensuring the integrity and audibility of all software development (new and upgrades)
- Ensure correct development methodology is followed to maintain and improve current
development standards
- Any other tasks, duties or projects as assigned by Management from time to time.
- To ensure that all activities within area of responsibility are performed in compliance
with the company policies and procedures and legislation with specific emphasis on
Health, Safety and Environment aspects.
Requirements:
- A national higher diploma in IT or equivalent 3 year qualification
- 8-10 years software development experience (web + desktop), preferably in a
production environment
- Microsoft development tools and databases
- Microsoft SQL development and administration
- General SYSPRO and WMS
- Front End Skills – HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript, jQuery
- Driven to keep developing their own skills.
- Software Design Principles
- Communicate solutions using any type of modeling language
- Knowledge on web-based technologies : server, client and relational databases
- Ability to work in a team as well as on their own
Desired Skills:
- Bootstrap
- CSS
- HTML
- Software Development
About The Employer:
Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Senior Software Developer to join their highly skilled team in Kariega (Uitenhage)