Senior Specialist Developer at Kwena – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

My client, a well-known public services organization, is looking for a highly skilled, experienced, and results-driven Software Developer specializing in Microsoft Dot Net Technology with particular emphasis on C#. The successful individual must be able to work independently, demonstrate the ability to conceptualize ideas, and have previously implemented a full stack system that is both stable and scalable.

The purpose of the role is to provide expertise, advice and support in practice formulation and associated best practice improvement tactics by planning, and carrying out programmes of applications development work, on time, and quality targets and in accordance with appropriate standards. This is done in order to enable tactical translation and operational implementation. In addition, the role will require assisting with detecting application issues, analysing software, and implementing software solutions within standards.

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) Information Technology and 8-10 years’ experience in a Software Development environment, of which 3-4 years is ideally at junior management level.

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification / Certification (SEE BELOW) and 8-10 years’ experience in a software development environment and minimum functional requirements as specified.

Microsoft certified solution developer with skills in C# and large volume data processing applications.

Experience with SQL server integration services an advantage.

Extensive experience with large volume data processing applications.

Extensive experience with service orientated architecture.

Experience with containerization and micro services technologies and architectures.

Extensive experience with cross platform and multi database technology data processing, including Microsoft SQL Server and DB2.

Experience with NoSQL technology databases.

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 15 years’ experience in Software and DevelopmentEnvironment.

Minimum Functional Requirements: IBM Integration Bus (IIB) or IBM APP Connect or

B2B Integrator or Business Process Management (BPM), JAVA or Microsoft .net

Analyze and make recommendations about improvements to specialist systems, procedures, and associated area’s practice.

Contribute to the optimum utilization of organization resources, advising on effective planning and development of area of specialization resource plans.

Develop a single practice area in alignment with operational activity and procedural frameworks and ensure tactical implementation.

Draw on own technical or professional expertise, knowledge, experience to identify and recommend tactical solutions to defined problems in practices.

Integrate business information, compare, analyse, produce reports to identify trends, discrepancies and inconsistencies for decision making purposes.

Optimize goal achievement through tactical strategy implementation and optimization of practices, processes & systems across an internal value chain.

Plan for value-added, continuous practice & system improvements to deliver on objectives to enhance tactical implementation and excellence.

Proactively identify interconnected problems, determine its impact, and use to develop best fit alternatives; best practice implementation solutions.

Translate top-down policy in relation to own practice area and communicate impact to relevant stakeholders.

Recommend changes to optimize processes, systems, practice area and associated procedures and execute the implementation of change and innovation.

Ensure that quality assurance systems, processes and measures are carried out in accordance with the organization’s standards, methods and procedures.

Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.

Develop and monitor procedures to ensure that new systems developments are compatible with the organization’s existing systems, infrastructure and strategic plans.

Provide advice, maintain and implement the organization’s systems development standards, methods and procedures.

Assess software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise business owners and management on their technical suitability.

Monitoring and reporting on the progress of system changes and enhancements, taking action to deal with exceptions, problems and unforeseen events in a timely manner.

Work with Business Solutions to define a costed and prioritized programme of systems development that supports the organization’s objectives and strategic plans, and communicate information about the agreed programme to applications development teams.

Ensure that quality assurance systems, processes and measures are carried out in accordance with the organization’s standards, methods and procedures.

Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.

Participate in policymaking and overall management of IS within the organization.

Develop and monitor procedures to ensure that new systems developments are compatible with the organization’s existing systems, infrastructure and strategic plans.

Ensure that development projects are carried out in accordance with the organization’s agreed standards, methods and procedures.

Provide advice, maintain and implement the organization’s systems development standards, methods and procedures.

Assess software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise business owners and management on their technical suitability.

Oversee and establish the operation of systems and procedures for monitoring and reporting on the progress of systems development projects, taking action to deal with exceptions, problems and unforeseen events in a timely manner.

Develop and/or align governance and compliance policies for own practice area to identify and manage risk exposure liability.

Integrate new knowledge and transfer skills attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Provide specialist know-how, support, advice and practice thought leadership in area of expertise.

Implement and monitor financial control, management of costs and corporate governance in area of specialization

Develop, ensure implementation of a practice that builds service delivery excellence and encourage others to provide exceptional stakeholder service.

Participate in the specialist practice community and contribute positively to organization knowledge management.

Provide authoritative, specialist expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Behavioral competencies: accountability, analytical thinking, attention to detail, building sustainability, commitment to continuous learning, conceptual ability, fairness and transparency, honesty and integrity, organizational awareness, respect, trust problem solving and analysis

Technical competencies: application development and maintenance, business knowledge, computer literacy, efficiency improvement, functional policies and procedures, IT development, IT knowledge, system thinking, reporting and interpretation

Compliance Competency: App Systems Dev (IT), Application Implementation (IT) and GOC Confidential

Desired Skills:

Java

micro services

.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position