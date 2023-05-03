Software Engineer – JAVA

Design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.

Develop backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.

Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.

Develop, update and maintain technical documentation.

Integrate existing as well as new applications onto Online, Mobile, Broad band Broadcast platforms.

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

Write clean code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.

Integrate to application monitoring tool to be able troubleshoot and debug applications.

Continuously review and improve application performance.

Support and improve legacy applications.

Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Below is a further breakdown of the Back-End Developer profile.

Java Spring with development experience around REST services

Document Databases

Understanding around Design Considerations around High Availability Services with regards to:

Scalability

Reliability (usage of message queues preferably RabbitMQ)

Security

Caching

Java

Spring Boot

ASP.Net MVC and C# (advantageous)

AWS ECS and CDK

MongoDB

REST Services

Docker (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

