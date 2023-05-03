Software Engineer – JAVA

May 3, 2023

  • Design and maintain technical system requirements based on business needs.

  • Develop backend applications based on approved specifications and prototypes.

  • Develop, test, debug and maintain application code.

  • Develop, update and maintain technical documentation.

  • Integrate existing as well as new applications onto Online, Mobile, Broad band Broadcast platforms.

  • Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding and debugging.

  • Write clean code with tests to develop functional backend applications in line with industry best practices and principles.

  • Integrate to application monitoring tool to be able troubleshoot and debug applications.

  • Continuously review and improve application performance.

  • Support and improve legacy applications.

  • Collaborate with Front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Below is a further breakdown of the Back-End Developer profile.

  • Java Spring with development experience around REST services

  • Document Databases

  • Understanding around Design Considerations around High Availability Services with regards to:

  • Scalability

  • Reliability (usage of message queues preferably RabbitMQ)

  • Security

  • Caching

  • Java

  • Spring Boot

  • ASP.Net MVC and C# (advantageous)

  • AWS ECS and CDK

  • MongoDB

  • REST Services

  • Docker (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

