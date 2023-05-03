Solutions Architect – Remote Remote

Role – Solutions Architect

Technology – TOGAF, Archimate, Agile

Salary Package – £75,000-£82,250 + Benefits including 10% Bonus, 10% Pension, 33 Days holiday

Location – Edinburgh, Southend on Sea, Bristol, Manchester or Birmingham (Hybrid)

Are you looking for an exciting new challenge where you can hone your technical capabilities while advancing your career?

I’m recruiting for a Solutions Architect on behalf of a household name in the financial services sector who are one of the largest of their kind in the world with 200,000+ employees worldwide.

This is a role for an experienced Solutions Architect with experience in TOGAF or Archimate, along with a solid understanding of Agile and contemporary methodologies with experience of working in Agile teams.

As a Solution Architect you would have plenty of autonomy here owning the technical design challenges and driving resolution through the iteration of the technical solution design that will help define the high-level technical architecture and design that will deliver great business outcomes, meeting their longer-term strategy.

You will also be influencing the definition and communication of a shared technical and architectural vision of end-to-end designs that may span multiple platforms and domains.

For this Solutions Architect role they are paying between £75,000 to £82,250 + 10% Bonus, 10% Pension, 33 Days holiday + Flexible/Remote working

