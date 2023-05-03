Technical Lead (Python) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A South Africa-based Free and Open-Source GIS Service Provider is looking for a Technical Lead (Python) to join their team. As a Technical Lead, you will be working closely with senior stakeholders to understand business requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the Development team. You must have advanced knowledge of DLC (software design lifecycle), Python, JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS, Linux-based OS environment, RDBMS back-end, Git version control, and UI/UX Design.

DUTIES:

Work closely with senior stakeholders to understand business requirements and help translate these into technical requirements for the Development team.

Plan and document technical specifications for features or system design.

Design, build, and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Direct the Development team in the design, development, coding, testing, and debugging of applications.

Write testable, scalable, and efficient code and leading code reviews.

Mentor junior team members and ensure they adhere to software quality standards.

Run Agile processes for multiple projects.

Communication with client counterparts.

Communication with the Project Manager.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent administrative skills.

Advanced computer literacy.

Thorough understanding of Project Management principles and planning.

Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices, specifically Agile methodologies.

Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialised applications, software and hardware used in the organisation and the industry.

Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.

Advanced knowledge of SDLC (software design lifecycle).

Python.

JavaScript.

HTML5 and CSS3.

Linux-based OS environment.

RDBMS back-end.

Git version control.

UI/UX Design.

To your advantage:

Flask, Django.

ReactJS, Backbone.

PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS.

Geographic Information Systems.

Docker.

QGIS and other Geospatial software.

Programming knowledge in C++, Qt, C, Java, GO.

Mobile development (iOS, Android, cross-platform), React Native.

REST architecture style.

Project management certification, qualification, or professional registration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Organised with attention to detail.

Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

