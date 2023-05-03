Test Analyst (Intermediate) – Contract Position – Gauteng Johannesburg

The test analyst will be responsible for:
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
- Creating and maintaining test plans
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.
- Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team
- Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects. Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks
- Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.
- Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings
- Participating in business sign off meetings
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members
Minimum Requirements:
- 3+ years professional experience in quality assurance.
- Experience in the banking industry would be desirable.
- ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level
- Experience in writing SQL queries
- Experience in Testing Apis, microServices
- Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)
- Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)
- Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools
- Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan
Behavioural Competencies:
- Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Results Driven
- Flexible (able to adapt to change)
Desired Skills:
- test analyst
- ISTQB Foundation
- QC/ALM and JIRA tools