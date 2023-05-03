Test Analyst (Intermediate) – Contract Position

May 3, 2023

The test analyst will be responsible for:

  • All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

  • Creating and maintaining test plans

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

  • Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team

  • Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment

  • Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

  • Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects. Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks

  • Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.

  • Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings

  • Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

  • Participating in business sign off meetings

  • Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3+ years professional experience in quality assurance.

  • Experience in the banking industry would be desirable.

  • ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level

  • Experience in writing SQL queries

  • Experience in Testing Apis, microServices

  • Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)

  • Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)

  • Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools

  • Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

  • Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

  • Attention to detail

  • Team player

  • Good time-management skills

  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

  • Results Driven

  • Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Desired Skills:

  • test analyst
  • ISTQB Foundation
  • QC/ALM and JIRA tools

Learn more/Apply for this position