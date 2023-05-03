Test Analyst (Intermediate) – Contract Position

The test analyst will be responsible for:

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

Creating and maintaining test plans

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

Identifying regression scenarios and assigning them to the automation team

Identifying, preparing and maintaining test data in different test environment

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve and report on bugs/defects. Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks

Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros etc.

Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meetings

Providing progress feedback in daily stand up meetings

Participating in business sign off meetings

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by self and fellow team members

Minimum Requirements:

3+ years professional experience in quality assurance.

Experience in the banking industry would be desirable.

ISTQB Foundation and/or Test Analyst Level

Experience in writing SQL queries

Experience in Testing Apis, microServices

Experience working with SOAP UI and PostMan tools (desirable)

Experience in Mobile Testing e.g. Android, iOS (desirable)

Experience working with QC/ALM and JIRA tools

Ability to work within team following different development methodologies e.g. Waterfall, agile and KanBan

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Results Driven

Flexible (able to adapt to change)

Desired Skills:

test analyst

ISTQB Foundation

QC/ALM and JIRA tools

