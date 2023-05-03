Test Automation Engineer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an Test Automation Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc

Languages: Java, JavaScript

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing

Databases: SQL Language

Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud

Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.

Test data management.

Performance, security and load testing.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Test automation

Selenium WebDriver

Testing Automation

Selenium

Cucumber

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position