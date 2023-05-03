Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 3, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an Test Automation Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc
  • Languages: Java, JavaScript
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing
  • Databases: SQL Language
  • Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud
  • Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
  • Test data management.
  • Performance, security and load testing.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Test automation
  • Selenium WebDriver
  • Testing Automation
  • Selenium
  • Cucumber

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position