Test Automation Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for an Test Automation Engineer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Automation Frameworks: Selenium, Cucumber etc
- Languages: Java, JavaScript
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines, Unit Testing
- Databases: SQL Language
- Infrastructure: Familiar with AZURE cloud
- Automation of Frontend, Backend and Integration testing.
- Test data management.
- Performance, security and load testing.
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Test automation
- Selenium WebDriver
- Testing Automation
- Selenium
- Cucumber
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years