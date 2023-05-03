Web Developer – Western Cape Claremont

May 3, 2023

  • Creating website designs
  • Testing and improving the design of the website
  • Establishing design guidelines, standards, and best practices.
  • Maintaining the appearance of websites by enforcing content standards.
  • Designing visual imagery for websites and ensuring that they are in line with branding for clients.
  • Communicating design ideas using user flows, process flows, site maps, and wireframes.
  • Incorporating functionalities and features into websites.
  • Designing sample pages including colours and fonts.
  • Preparing design plans and presenting the website structure.
  • Keeping up to date with recent technological and software developments
  • Digital retouching and image editing
  • Working as part of a multidisciplinary team
  • Creating detailed wireframes

Desired Skills:

  • Web Design
  • Web Development
  • wireframe
  • CMS Development

