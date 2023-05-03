Web Developer – Western Cape Claremont

- Creating website designs
- Testing and improving the design of the website
- Establishing design guidelines, standards, and best practices.
- Maintaining the appearance of websites by enforcing content standards.
- Designing visual imagery for websites and ensuring that they are in line with branding for clients.
- Communicating design ideas using user flows, process flows, site maps, and wireframes.
- Incorporating functionalities and features into websites.
- Designing sample pages including colours and fonts.
- Preparing design plans and presenting the website structure.
- Keeping up to date with recent technological and software developments
- Digital retouching and image editing
- Working as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Creating detailed wireframes
Desired Skills:
- Web Design
- Web Development
- wireframe
- CMS Development