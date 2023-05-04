Align Technology opens in SA

Align Technology, a global medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, has launched direct operations in South Africa.

The direct operations further strengthen Align’s local footprint in the country, support awareness and adoption of the Invisalign System, used by over 15-million Invisalign patients globally, and provide local clinical and commercial support, education and dedicated clinical events to orthodontists and dentists in South Africa.

Align’s goal in the region is to increase the adoption of clear aligner therapy as an innovative treatment option.

“We see enormous potential in South Africa, with a growing demand for Invisalign clear aligners,” says Markus Sebastian, senior vice-president: EMEA at Align Technology. “As consumer demand grows, we aim to make Invisalign treatment accessible to more doctors and helptransform smiles more of their patients. We’re focused on supporting practices in their growth through digitisation with clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners and digital workflows.

“This exciting milestone strengthens our position as a strategic partner to our doctor customers in the region and will cater to the increasing consumer demands for healthier and beautiful smiles.”

Alex Canfor-Dumas, vice-president: Africa at Align Technology, adds: “The launch of direct operations in South Africa underlines our ongoing commitment to the African market and recognizes the local needs of our doctor customers and our desire to support their efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for their patients. I am confident this investment will allow us to build a stronger local presence and further expand the Align business footprint in the Africa region.

“While South Africa represents healthy growth potential, we expect a gradual increase in case volume as we build our business over the next several years.”