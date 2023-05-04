Application Developer

May 4, 2023

Our client in the IT sector, based in Cape Town, is currently looking to employ an Application Developer.
An awesome career opportunity awaits!
Requirements:

  • ± 3 years working experience.
  • Matric.
  • BTech Degree or Diploma.
  • Own reliable transport essential.
  • Quality references a must.
  • No criminal record.
  • Portfolio Required.

Frameworks/skills

  • .Net Framework
  • NET Webforms
  • NET Framework
  • Microsoft SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, Views)
  • Git Source Control on Visual Studio 2019+
  • Design Patterns – MVC / MVVM
  • Web Fundamentals – HTML, CSS
  • JavaScript / jQuery
  • Front-end (CSS) frameworks like Bootstrap
  • API design and development
  • RESTful Services
  • IIS Management on Server 2016+

Responsibilities:

  • Writing medium to complex systems and applications using best software development practices.
  • Investigating issues and requests received from Clients.
  • Assisting with data manipulation, database changes and database design.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to build new features.
  • Fixing bugs and improving application performance.
  • Maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.
  • Collaborate with the rest of the engineering team to design and launch new features.
  • Experience working with graphic designers and converting designs to visual elements.
  • Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.
  • Analysing documentation and providing time estimates for tickets.

