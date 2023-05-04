BI Developer

Job Purpose:

Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System, reporting to assist in various projects.

Qualifications and or Experience:

Python

R (programming language)

MS SQL

NoSQL

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems

BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)

Data warehouse design

Azure cloud computing – added advantage

Azure data lake and database

Azure analysis and integration services

Microsoft 365 suite

Beneficial:

Microsoft Power Automate

Microsoft Forms

Microsoft Dataverse

Working knowledge of other BI technologies

Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)

Project management skills

Good communication skills

Analytical skills (Information processing)

Good understanding of IT Infrastructure

Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases

Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion

Key Responsibilities:

Data Set Development:

Understanding of data requirements

Knowledge of database structure and where relevant data resides

Envision optimal structure for reporting

Data warehousing appropriate to report requirements

Knowledge of current dataset portfolio

Ability to update / improve current data for various functions

Report Development:

Understanding of report requirements

Appropriate report UI development

Documentation of report requirements and usage/ explanation

Continuous feedback/ communication and confirmation of report relevance

Knowledge of current reporting portfolio – ability to update/ improve current reports for various functions

General and Task Management:

Ability to take ownership of a task until its resolution.

Engage with task owners to ensure the task has been completed in the desired way

Update and maintain the task lists or boards used to keep track of tasks

Consult or brainstorm on issue items where necessary

Participate in planning for the future discussions

Understanding infrastructure required for company systems

Basic working knowledge of different data bases within the Company

Learn a skill the company needs to accomplish a task

Project management

Desired Skills:

BI Developer

Data Scientist

Data Analyst

