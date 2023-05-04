BI Developer – Gauteng Centurion

May 4, 2023

Job Purpose:
Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System, reporting to assist in various projects.

Qualifications and or Experience:

  • Python
  • R (programming language)
  • MS SQL
  • NoSQL
  • Diploma / Degree in Information Systems
  • BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)
  • Data warehouse design
  • Azure cloud computing – added advantage
  • Azure data lake and database
  • Azure analysis and integration services
  • Microsoft 365 suite

Beneficial:

  • Microsoft Power Automate
  • Microsoft Forms
  • Microsoft Dataverse
  • Working knowledge of other BI technologies
  • Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)
  • Project management skills
  • Good communication skills
  • Analytical skills (Information processing)
  • Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
  • Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases
  • Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion

Key Responsibilities:
Data Set Development:

  • Understanding of data requirements
  • Knowledge of database structure and where relevant data resides
  • Envision optimal structure for reporting
  • Data warehousing appropriate to report requirements
  • Knowledge of current dataset portfolio
  • Ability to update / improve current data for various functions

Report Development:

  • Understanding of report requirements
  • Appropriate report UI development
  • Documentation of report requirements and usage/ explanation
  • Continuous feedback/ communication and confirmation of report relevance
  • Knowledge of current reporting portfolio – ability to update/ improve current reports for various functions

General and Task Management:

  • Ability to take ownership of a task until its resolution.
  • Engage with task owners to ensure the task has been completed in the desired way
  • Update and maintain the task lists or boards used to keep track of tasks
  • Consult or brainstorm on issue items where necessary
  • Participate in planning for the future discussions
  • Understanding infrastructure required for company systems
  • Basic working knowledge of different data bases within the Company
  • Learn a skill the company needs to accomplish a task
  • Project management

Desired Skills:

  • BI Developer
  • Data Scientist
  • Data Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position