BI Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Job Purpose:
Developing and maintaining a Business Intelligence System, reporting to assist in various projects.
Qualifications and or Experience:
- Python
- R (programming language)
- MS SQL
- NoSQL
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems
- BI Reporting (Power BI will be added advantage)
- Data warehouse design
- Azure cloud computing – added advantage
- Azure data lake and database
- Azure analysis and integration services
- Microsoft 365 suite
Beneficial:
- Microsoft Power Automate
- Microsoft Forms
- Microsoft Dataverse
- Working knowledge of other BI technologies
- Ability to read and create Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERD)
- Project management skills
- Good communication skills
- Analytical skills (Information processing)
- Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
- Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL Databases
- Ability to take ownership of a BI problem or project from beginning to completion
Key Responsibilities:
Data Set Development:
- Understanding of data requirements
- Knowledge of database structure and where relevant data resides
- Envision optimal structure for reporting
- Data warehousing appropriate to report requirements
- Knowledge of current dataset portfolio
- Ability to update / improve current data for various functions
Report Development:
- Understanding of report requirements
- Appropriate report UI development
- Documentation of report requirements and usage/ explanation
- Continuous feedback/ communication and confirmation of report relevance
- Knowledge of current reporting portfolio – ability to update/ improve current reports for various functions
General and Task Management:
- Ability to take ownership of a task until its resolution.
- Engage with task owners to ensure the task has been completed in the desired way
- Update and maintain the task lists or boards used to keep track of tasks
- Consult or brainstorm on issue items where necessary
- Participate in planning for the future discussions
- Understanding infrastructure required for company systems
- Basic working knowledge of different data bases within the Company
- Learn a skill the company needs to accomplish a task
- Project management
Desired Skills:
- BI Developer
- Data Scientist
- Data Analyst