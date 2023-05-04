Business Analyst (0822) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
e.g. Core Role tasks and responsibilities
- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics
- is responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality
- ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility
- ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)
- controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility
- controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications
- controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications
- supports the product owner with operational issues
- prioritises the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications
- prioritises the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications
- decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications
- supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance”
- controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIs and defines the necessary measures to improve quality or the assigned applications
- supports the LRE in post mortem handling of major and critical incidents
- supports the LRE in all of its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications
- supports ITSCM tasks (e.g., IT emergency exercises) and tasks in manage availability
Minimum Requirements:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UI/QA).
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Gather, Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, UI/UX team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UX/QA).
- Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.
- Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.
- System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.
- Excellent data collection and analysis skills
- Strategic and analytical thinking skills
- Ability to quickly identify and solve problems
- Ability to analyze and interpret data
- Ability to prepare and present reports
- Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies
- Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Knowledge of Company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)
- Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-ray)
- Postman, Insomnia, or similar API platform to test APIs (REST APIs & Graphql APIs)
- Development background might be helpful (at least basic understanding of json and html code)
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- 5-7 years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
Desired Skills:
- REST APIs & Graphql APIs
- JIRA
- Confluence
- X-ray
- • Development background