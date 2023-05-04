Business Analyst (0822) KG

May 4, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

e.g. Core Role tasks and responsibilities

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics

  • is responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality

  • ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility

  • ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)

  • controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility

  • controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications

  • controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications

  • supports the product owner with operational issues

  • prioritises the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications

  • prioritises the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications

  • decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications

  • supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance”

  • controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIs and defines the necessary measures to improve quality or the assigned applications

  • supports the LRE in post mortem handling of major and critical incidents

  • supports the LRE in all of its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications

  • supports ITSCM tasks (e.g., IT emergency exercises) and tasks in manage availability

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UI/QA).

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

  • Gather, Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, UI/UX team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UX/QA).

  • Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

  • Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

  • System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

  • Excellent data collection and analysis skills

  • Strategic and analytical thinking skills

  • Ability to quickly identify and solve problems

  • Ability to analyze and interpret data

  • Ability to prepare and present reports

  • Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies

  • Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Knowledge of Company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

  • Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-ray)

  • Postman, Insomnia, or similar API platform to test APIs (REST APIs & Graphql APIs)

  • Development background might be helpful (at least basic understanding of json and html code)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • 5-7 years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Desired Skills:

  • REST APIs & Graphql APIs
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • X-ray
  • • Development background

Learn more/Apply for this position