Business Analyst (0822) KG

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics

is responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality

ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility

ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product)

controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility

controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications

controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications

supports the product owner with operational issues

prioritises the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications

prioritises the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications

decides all operational issues within the scope of the planned resources for the assigned systems and applications

supports the AWM Processes “Deliver & Operate IT Technology” and “Manage IT Governance”

controls the measurement and communication of the operation KPIs and defines the necessary measures to improve quality or the assigned applications

supports the LRE in post mortem handling of major and critical incidents

supports the LRE in all of its assigned tasks regarding the assigned applications

supports ITSCM tasks (e.g., IT emergency exercises) and tasks in manage availability

Minimum Requirements:

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UI/QA).

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

Gather, Analyse and Implement new system requirements specifications.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, UI/UX team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/UX/QA).

Assist with generating a work breakdown structure to estimate technical delivery and manage those deliverables with the technical team.

Assist with identifying and mitigating risks on the project.

System testing /parallel runs assist QA in testing systems/solutions.

Excellent data collection and analysis skills

Strategic and analytical thinking skills

Ability to quickly identify and solve problems

Ability to analyze and interpret data

Ability to prepare and present reports

Working knowledge using Agile development methodologies

Working knowledge of Confluence / Jira

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Company, ITPM, AWM (Advantageous)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-ray)

Postman, Insomnia, or similar API platform to test APIs (REST APIs & Graphql APIs)

Development background might be helpful (at least basic understanding of json and html code)

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

5-7 years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Desired Skills:

REST APIs & Graphql APIs

JIRA

Confluence

X-ray

• Development background

